Parkway Grill North temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Parkway Grill announced Monday the temporary closure of their North location on Central Freeway after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Parkway Grill on Central Freeway, the employee who tested positive is self-quarantining and will be able to return to work after receiving two negative tests.

All staff members who worked with this person are also being tested.

According to the post, the employee came in contact with an unknown COVID-19 case on Monday evening and worked Tuesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 11 in the dining room, as well as Friday, June 12’s lunch shift, working curbside with a mask.

