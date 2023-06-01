Greenbriar Road at the Southwest Parkway intersection will be closed.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of Greenbriar Road will be closed for a sewer maintenance project.

The City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department will perform sewer line maintenance at the intersection of Greenbriar and Southwest Parkway to maintain the sewer collections system and reduce blockages and potential sewer overflows.

The Southwest Parkway eastbound right turn lane and westbound left turn lane southbound onto Greenbriar will be closed. There will be no through traffic allowed southbound onto Greenbriar.

The main lanes of Southwest Parkway will remain open. Driveways to nearby businesses will remain open but may have to be accessed from the south end of Greenbriar.

Work will begin on the night of Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 p.m. to reduce impacts on the surrounding businesses and protect the city staff from high traffic flow. The sewer repair will be completed by the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The remainder of the week-long project, weather permitting, will be dedicated to the street repair.

If you have any questions, please call (940) 761-7477.