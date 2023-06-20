WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A small portion of the Hike and Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed between Humphreys Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a month.
As part of the City’s 2022 Drainage Maintenance Repairs Project, this portion of the trail will be closed for drainage improvements from Tuesday, June 20, to Friday, July 21.
A new concrete drainage flume will be constructed next to the trail.
A portion of the trail will also be removed and replaced to facilitate the replacement of a drainage culvert.