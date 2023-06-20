WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A small portion of the Hike and Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed between Humphreys Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a month.

The repairs will close a portion of the trail.

As part of the City’s 2022 Drainage Maintenance Repairs Project, this portion of the trail will be closed for drainage improvements from Tuesday, June 20, to Friday, July 21.

A new concrete drainage flume will be constructed next to the trail.

A portion of the trail will also be removed and replaced to facilitate the replacement of a drainage culvert.