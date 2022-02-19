COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both lanes on a strip of Interstate 44 between mile markers 43 and 45 in Comanche County have been shut down due to reduced visibility caused by grass fires.

UPDATE: Saturday, February 19, 2:25 p.m.

Oklahoma DPS has announced that both lanes of the roadway are back open.

I-44 was closed for only 30 minutes due to reduced visibility.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Oklahoma DPS, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with traffic control at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, for the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The fire jumped to the westbound side and is now on Fort Sill property.

The area was shut down at 1:45 p.m.

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Comanche Nation Police, Fort Sill Police and Medicine Park Police are responding to the scene to assist with traffic control.

Check this story often for updates as the situation continues.