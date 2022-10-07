WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed.

The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.

Traffic will be moved to the outside lanes as crews work to remove the center median.

Westbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane from Stone Lake Drive to Taft Boulevard. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from Shepherds Glen to Stone Lake Drive.

Long delays are expected during the morning, lunch, school release and 5 p.m. rush. Residents are encouraged to find another route.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also reminding drivers that the Wichita Falls Fire Department’s Station 8 is located on Southwest Parkway on the East side of Holiday Creek and to avoid blocking their intersection.