BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police arrested a man after they reportedly found him with marijuana, a loaded gun, and his pants down.

Wall

According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 10 p.m. police were sent to an address on Margaret Street to check on the sound of a broken window.

The property was covered in trash, and a man, later identified as Johnathan Edward Wall, was found sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway. Wall was acting erratic and said he had been jumped.

He had one pant leg on and the other was off. He got out of the vehicle to talk to the police but leaned back in. An officer saw a 9-millimeter round on the floorboard and pulled Wall away before securing him in handcuffs.

Wall admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle and told police they could search it.

They found a loaded Taurus G2c handgun and some marijuana.

Wall admitted the marijuana was his. A criminal history check found he was convicted of possession of Heroin, a felony.

He was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. He was freed on bond.