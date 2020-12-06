Participants enjoy social gathering at Iowa Park VFD annual Christmas parade

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — To kick off the holiday season, the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Christmas parade in Toyland.

There were plenty of floats and plenty of people celebrating the season while giving back to those in need.

Lights are all around, the temperature is under 50 degrees and some men are donning fake white beards. It’s Christmas time. And in Iowa Park, the holiday season is ushered in by the volunteer fire department’s lighted Christmas parade.

“We have such a small town and we’re very hometowny,” member of the Lady Hawk varsity basketball team said.

“I think it’s just a good way to spread a lot of cheer and get everybody in the holiday spirit.

Get everybody excited for the holidays,” member of the Lady Hawk varsity basketball team said.

“Mostly just elfin’ around. I meant to make signs that say elf mobile but I thought JeepMas were just a little funnier,” parade participant Fernando Rosado said, “It’s more for the kids, it’s to have fun. They get a little bit every year and this is the time of the year the kids wanna see the lights, the shininess, and having a parade for the children, it’s always good for them. The parents have fun. The weather’s always nice.”

To be in the parade, participants had to submit a toy or a monetary donation to the fire department’s Kidz Christmas program and participants said they’re happy to do so.

“There’s a lot of kids out there that are not as fortunate as us and the kids we train with at the jiu-jitsu gym. So it means a lot that we’re able to come out here and either donate toys or give them funds so that they can get toys for the kid that are less fortunate,” Dynamic Jiujitsu Academy owner Christopher Lee said.

With the pandemic limiting social gatherings, some participants are glad that the community can still celebrate like they’ve done in the past.

“Everybody’s so distant from each other right now because of Covid that having one time we all can be together and not think about it and just have a fun night, music playing, everybody’s smiling, everybody’s happy, it means a lot to everybody,” Rosado said.

Smiles, laughter and giving back all in the name of Christmas.

Iowa Park VFD is always accepting donations.