The City of Wichita Falls is hosting a job fair on July 13, 2023 at MPEC. Photo Credit: City of Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Network with over 80 local employers at an upcoming in-person job fair.

The City of Wichita Falls is partnering with Workforce Solutions North Texas to host the Partner Up: Community Job Fair on Thursday, July 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MPEC.

Participants can attend the fair for free and have the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews.

Workforce Solutions North Texas is part of a statewide system of local, nonprofit boards that seek to help Texas workers succeed, the organization says.

Individuals who would like advice concerning their résumé skills prior to the job fair can contact the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at (940) 322-1801, ext. 102, or visit their website.