Parts of Airport will be closed starting May 4, 2023 for construction. Photo Credit: City of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichitans and visitors to Wichita Falls might see traffic delays as portions of a road will be closed near Walmart on Central Freeway.

Part of Airport Drive, west of Loop 11, will be closed to thru traffic starting on May 4, 2023, until further notice. The road is being closed to allow for road widening in front of the Warren Cat facility.

In addition to widening the lanes, a culvert will be replaced to improve drainage in the area.

At a later date, the intersection of Airport Drive and Loop 11 will need to be partially closed to

accommodate work within the intersection according to the city of Wichita Falls.