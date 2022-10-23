WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Southwest Parkway have been shut down as crews work a wreck.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, Wichita Falls first responders received a call about a major wreck at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard.

Arriving on scene, first responders found a Ford pickup and a motorcycle collided. Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Paul Newton has confirmed the motorcyclist has died.

Traffic is being diverted at Taft and Southwest Parkway.

We have a crew on scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.