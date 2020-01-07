Parts stolen from Legacy Church vans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Legacy Church of God is the latest victim of a car part theft just two weeks after the same part was stolen from a van at the North Texas Food Pantry.

Head pastor John Gardner said the two vans are used to help transport people without cars were parked in their usual spot in front of the church under the floodlights.

The next day, drivers went to start the vans and were met with an unusually loud noise. Shortly after crawling under the vans they discovered both vans had their catalytic converters cut out.

“They went to leave and started everything up and realized something was wrong, and they looked and saw the catalytic converters were cut out. I am told those are worth quite a bit of money,” Gardner said.

Reliable Salvage and Auto Repair warns people how quickly converters can be cut off, with the right equipment it can take as quick as two minutes.

“They can be easy to get depending on the vehicle, but most people will go at night time, go to a parking lot, cut them off and you know just try and make an extra buck these days,” Reliable Salvage employee Brenton Price said.

They are seen as valuable because of the various types of metal used to construct them and after removal catalytic converters can be sold as whole units or they can be melted down and sold by the ounce.

The good news is they are replaceable as Legacy Church already has their vans back and ready to drive.