Passerby saves family from house fire

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX KJTL)— Shoveling through charred remains of his home was the last thing Charles Andrew thought he would be doing after going to bed Monday night.

“This gentleman here come beating on the windows, got us up and got us out and it was pretty much over with. The house was burned I went back in and got some of the stuff I needed and the roof caved in and I come back out and the fire department started showing up,” Charles Andrew said.

Along with his pregnant wife, and sixteen-month-old, four-year-old and eight-year-old children they were able to escape, but it could have been a much more tragic outcome if a couple driving down the deserted highway had not been delayed leaving Vernon.

“We been trying to go home for a couple of hours before that and it kept on getting delayed and it just so happened that we was right here. So I thank the good Lord had a lot to do with it,” Passerby Lee Guggisberg said.

Lee Guggisberg said it felt like he was in a horror movie with the flames and sounds of the fire.

“It sounded like there was a monster in the fire and it didn’t sound good my main concern was if anybody was in the house to get them out,” Lee said.

“You don’t understand events like this something like that and it’s over with. I will thank God every day for him coming by and getting us up,” Andrew said.

Belongings in the house as well as the house itself were passed down through generations. But now with them and the house gone the family has no plans on moving.

“We are going to try to find a place to rent right now and I got a big barn back there and I’ll try to build a home in that barn and get our family back going and take care of the day to day and see how it goes,” Andrew said.

Showing once again it’s not the house that makes a home, but the family that lives in it.

If you’d like to donate and help the family, click here to make a donation to his GoFundMe.