Pastor, congregation reacts to burned church building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It took about 40 fire personnel to tame the blaze at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church annex Thursday morning.

Back when the church began in 1983, until about 2003 when the new sanctuary was built.

“We have a lot of emotional attachments to that building, that’s where we started,” New Jerusalem Baptist Church Founding Pastor Angus Thompson said.

Just a few hours after flames were put out on the New Jerusalem Baptist Church annex, Thompson is talking about the sentimental value the building has for the congregation.

“That’s where we started not only for us but for the community it means a lot,” Thompson said.

Much was in store for this space. It was once the main sanctuary for church services and was to now be the hub for the church’s outreach programs.

“Continue to serve the community through our food distribution, through our clothing distribution and through our health ministries,” Thompson said.

Food, clothing, refrigerators and offices for the health ministries were all lost in the fire that took about 40 personnel about an hour to contain.

Long-time church member Barbara Sapp, whose brother got married in that building, said this will be a huge set back for the congregation.

“We had just moved all our materials, all our freezers, all our refrigerator, our food items had all been stored down there,” Sapp said.

The congregation was looking forward to serving the community from the annex the fourth Saturday of the month but that is not looking promising.

“If it’s partially torn down or can be rebuilt, we will talk to an architect and a contractor if not, we will look for another location so those services can go on because the neighborhood needs that,” Sapp said.

Sapp said they are known as the little church with the big heart and she as well and Thompson believe they will bounce back better than ever.

This comes just a few months after the church was vandalized with parts of the church exterior wall covered with foul language and swastikas in blue spray paint.

Thompson is asking the community for prayers.