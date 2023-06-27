AUTHOR’S NOTE: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The longtime pastor of a Wichita Falls church has been indicted on six counts of sex crimes against children involving three different victims over eleven years.

According to court documents, Wichita Falls pastor Ronnie Allen Killingsworth, 78, was indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury on six counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The indictment was filed on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to the indictment, one count stems from October 16, 2000, one count stems from September 25, 2001, and four counts stem from May 29, 2011. The indictment identified three different victims by pseudonym, all three of which were females under the age of 17.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

Further details of the accusations against Killingsworth were not available as of the publication of this story.

Killingsworth is the longtime “Pastor-Teacher” of Rephidim Church, a non-affiliated congregation located on Allendale Road in Wichita Falls.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the charges are in any way connected to Rephidim Church, its facilities, or members of its congregation.

Each of the six charges is a second-degree felony offense with a bond set at $25,000, for a total of $150,000. Court documents show Killingsworth appeared at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 9:02 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, and posted cash bonds on all six of the charges.

Kirk Horton, Interim Sheriff of Clay County, said Killingsworth arranged to turn himself into the Texas Rangers at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on the charges from Wichita County.

While released on bond, Killingsworth is prohibited from having any contact with the victims. He is also prohibited from going to the home, daycare, or school of the victims. Killingsworth is also required to provide a specimen of DNA to local law enforcement.

Sgt. Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that the Texas Rangers are in an active investigation regarding this case and that Killingsworth was arrested on indictments from a grand jury.

According to Sgt. Couch, no further information regarding the charges against Killingsworth will be released by DPS until the charges are adjudicated in court.

Anna Tinsley Williams, Communications Officer with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed they are special prosecutors for the case against Killingsworth, but that proceedings will remain in Wichita County.

Photo courtesy KFDX/KJTL

Rephidim Church was the subject of local controversy in the Clay County town of Thornberry in 1999 when a church retreat with 30 cabins and a meeting hall sprung up seemingly overnight in a valley just outside the small community.

In January 1999, several members of the church told reporters with KFDX and KJTL that they’d decided to leave the church due to the teachings of Killingsworth, claiming they contained “the tell-tale signs of a cult.”

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.