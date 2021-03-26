Pastor killed in Ada, OK, wife arrested for his murder

ADA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested the wife of Pastor David Evans in connection to his murder.

Kristine Dawnell Evans, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday, March 25, after confessing to her role in her husband’s murder to agents.

Evans is being held in the Ponotoc County Jail.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, March 22, Evans placed a 9-1-1 call stating an intruder entered her home in the 1400 block of Northcrest Drive in Ada, Oklahoma and shot her husband, a pastor in Ada.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Ada Pastor David Evans, 50, with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Pastor Evans later died at the scene.

The Ada Police Department requested OSBI assistance into the homicide and a full investigation into the murder began.

Agents also arrested Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, at a residence in Newalla, Oklahoma in connection with David Evan’s murder.

Square is being held in the Cleveland County Jail.

Based on the evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie Evans and Square were identified as suspects in the murder.

Thursday morning, Kristie Evans met agents at the Ada Police Department, where she confessed and was immediately placed into custody.

Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI, said the investigation was a true team effort.

“OSBI agents from across the state worked tirelessly on this investigation for days,” Adams said. “With the help of OSBI intelligence analysts and multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for Evans’ murder are in custody. Our team will always follow the evidence and find the truth.”