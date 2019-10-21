Pastor raising money from church roof

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student pastor of a local church said he is doing whatever it takes to raise money for a well-needed ministry in the Philippines.

Jordan Wright of the Heritage Church said he will be sleeping on the roof of his church until they have reached their fundraising goal.

They hope to raise $15,000 for an organization, Speed the Light, that is collecting funds to support an orphanage in the Philippines.

King’s Garden Children’s Home houses orphans and neglected children and give them access to a good education and healthcare and the money raised will be used to purchase a vehicle to transport these children.

“This vehicle is going to help them to be able to get the supplies they need to get the kids where they need them to go, this is going to be a huge help for the ministry there,” Wright said.

So far, they have raised $9,200 and Wright said he is not getting off the roof until they raise another $5,800.

If you would like to donate you can visit the church on Southwest Parkway or follow this link and fill out the section for “Speed of Light”.

