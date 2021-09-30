Patient in 30s among 3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the three deaths reported in Wichita County Thursday, one was in their 30’s, one in their 80’s and one in their 90’s.

The Health District also reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,100.

The Health District also reported 60 hospitalizations in the county, down from 62 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/27 98 6 66 09/28 82 3 63 (-2) 09/29 92 0 62 (-1) 09/30 100 3 60 (-2) Current Total 372 12 -6

This is a developing story.

