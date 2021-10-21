Patient in their 20s among 3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday 3 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths, aged in their 20’s, 50’s and 60’s bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 447.

The Health District also reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 21,819.

The Health District also reported 46 hospitalizations in the county, down by 5 from the 51 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 10/18 45 2 54 10/19 26 0 50 (-4) 10/20 27 1 51 (+1) 10/21 29 3 46 (-5) Total 127 6 -8

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

