Pat’s Drive-In employees thank United Regional workers by delivering free lunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are showing appreciation for healthcare workers, and one local restaurant provided United Regional employees with meals to say ‘thank you’ during this pandemic.

Pat’s Drive-In prepared more than 60 burgers with fries with the help of donations from Texas Best Meats, Parks Produce, Ready Cut Potatoes and Rusty the Bread Man.

Pat’s saw local businesses helping out others during this time and wanted to step up for those on the front lines, and for Pat’s employee Heather Carlisle, being able to help out those first responders is what makes it all worth it.

“When we called and talked to the nurses and let them know this is what we want to do, what day and time,” Carlisle said. “Hearing their voices and the thank yous and you can hear the smiles over the phone has been the best part for me.”

Pat’s employees delivered all the meals to United Regional at noon for lunch, but the giving did not stop there.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance spent the day giving out free cheeseburgers from their parking lot to spread positivity to the community during this time.