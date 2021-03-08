Patsy’s House aims to raise awareness for child abuse with inaugural Save Jane event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center announced Monday their inaugural Save Jane event in an effort to raise awareness of the nearly 3000 children abused in the Wichita Falls area last year.

The event will be held at 1411 10th Street in Wichita Falls beginning at noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

For six hours straight, volunteers from around Wichita Falls will read the names and ages of almost 3000 children who were reported as abused in Wichita County and the surrounding counties in 2020.

Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names.

The Save Jane inaugural event launched in Dallas in 2019, and this is the first year for Patsy’s House to join in this particular awareness effort.

“Patsy’s House hopes that through Save Jane, Wichita Falls and our surrounding counties will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in our area – it is everywhere you look,” Denise Roberts, Patsy’s House Executive Director said.

“It will take 6 hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was abused last year. That is simply unacceptable,” Roberts said. “We will read names non-stop because that is representative of Patsy’s House and our partners; we never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. Our team will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”

Leaders from around the community have signed up for shifts to read names throughout the event.

Patsy’s House welcomes anyone to take a turn and participate in this impactful event by reading a selection of names.

To volunteer to read names, please call (940) 322-8890 or email kgober@patsyshouse.org.

About Patsy’s House

Patsy’s House was established in 1996 and is one of 71 advocacy centers in the State of Texas working together to provide a child’s path to healing and justice by offering a range of services to abused children and their non-offending family members.

About Save Jane

Save Jane is a child abuse awareness event that was launched by Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) in 2019 with the goal of spreading awareness about the magnitude of child abuse, and about the organizations working in the field.