Patsy’s House to host annual Bingo, Bags, and Badges event to support abused children

WICHITA FALLS (KJDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a way to get out and support a good cause this weekend then you’d want to attend this patsy’s house fundraiser.

Patsy’s house is hosting its fourth annual Bingo, Bags & Badges event Saturday.



Everyone who attends can expect a fun night of bingo, and see some of their favorite law enforcement officers walk the runway all in the name of patsy’s House.

For the past 25 years, Patsy’s House has been working to provide abused children a path to healing and justice.

Executive Director Denise Roberts says fundraisers like the Bingo, Bags, and Badges event is what makes all they do possible.

“For us, Bingo, Bags, and Badges is just a fun time for us to be able to interact with the community and with our partners as well we work cases together with not only law enforcement but with cps and several other agencies that we partner with,” Roberts said.

Guests will cheer on law enforcement as they walk the runway to their favorite music while modeling designer handbags.

Attendees can then play bingo for a chance to win those bags donated to Patsy’s House.

Roberts says this isn’t your average bingo night.



“It’s not what you think of. A lot of time people think bingo and they’re like my grandma plays bingo but this is not your grandma’s bingo it’s a really fun energetic night,” Roberts said.

Following the effects of the pandemic, funds from events like these are vital to keeping the doors at Patsy’s House open.

“Just to get to do something fun to bring awareness but also to help us raise money as a non-profit to be able to continue to provide services for children and their families that need services from a place like Patsy’s House,” Roberts said.

Roberts invites everyone to come to the event and learn more about what they do and have fun while doing so.



“It really is just a fun night to get to hang out with our partners and just bring awareness and raise funds to keep our doors open. Support for Patsy’s House is support for a child in need,” Roberts said.

There will be several designer bags such as Louis Vuitton up for grabs.

For more information, please call (940) 322-8890 or visit Patsy’s House website.

