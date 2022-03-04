WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long time locally-owned and operated automotive dealership with multiple stores in Texoma has been purchased.

Canadian-based Foundation Automotive, one of the fastest growing automobile dealership groups in North America, has purchased Patterson Auto Group.

According to a press release, this purchase includes the franchises of Kia, Dodge, Chrystler, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, GM, Buick and BMW as part of the purchase, as well as two RV dealerships in Jolly and Wichita Falls.

The Honda and Mercedes-Benz franchises are not part of the agreement at this time.

This new addition, the largest to date for Foundation, will bring the automotive group to 29 rooftops in North America.

“We are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to purchase Patterson Auto Group, a company that represents high integrity, values, and community spirit,” Kevin Kutschinski, President and CEO of Foundation Automotive said. “It’s our responsibility to continue the legacy that Mr. Patterson and Mr. Tigrett brought to the community of Wichita Falls, which was reflected through their customer satisfaction,”

The employees are looking forward to the new chapter and what Foundation Automotive can bring to the community.

“We have been blessed to have been a part of this community for the last 43 years,” Paul Tigrett, former CEO of Patterson Auto Group said. “We truly appreciate the support we’ve had from the customers and staff. When we decided to sell, we were looking for a group that was community and employee-minded, and Foundation matches that perfectly,”

Foundation of Wichita Falls will continue to thrive under local leadership. 2 former Patterson Auto Group Managers, Brad Rodgers and Jon Oeltjen, are now Managing Partners.

“We are eager to continue serving our customers in the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area. We have had two wonderful mentors in Mr. Patterson and Mr. Tigrett, they lead us to where we are today and we are so blessed with this opportunity to move forward. The best part is that we have all the same great associates in place to work with,” Rodgers and Oeltjen said.