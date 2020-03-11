Patterson Auto Group presents check to YMCA

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Patterson Auto Group presented its second check of the year on Monday, March 9 to the YMCA of Wichita Falls as part of the Patterson Gives Back program.

Each month this year, Patterson will donate a portion of each car sold to a specific non-profit organization, with the minimum amount given being $4,000.

The organizations will be given a check for their amount during the following month.

It is the goal of Patterson Auto Group to continue giving back to the community of Wichita Falls through the year 2020 by helping these non-profit organizations.

For more information about the Patterson Gives Back Program, please contact Marketing Director Jodi Jones: (940) 697-8309.