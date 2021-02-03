Patterson Auto Group president charged in human trafficking investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The president of Patterson Auto Group has been arrested on warrants from the Texas Rangers for human trafficking and indecency with a child.

Anthony Ryan Patterson was arrested on Feb. 3 for charges tied to co-defendant Jandreani Bell, according to the district attorney’s office.

Bell was arrested on Monday, Jan. 24, and charged with attempted trafficking of a person and two counts of trafficking of a person.

Her bond was set at $150,000.

According to officials with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, this is the second arrest in a multi-year, multi-agency human trafficking investigation.

The list of agencies involved in this investigation are as follows:

The Texas Rangers

The FBI

The Wichita Falls Police Department

Investigators from the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office

The Texas Attorney General’s Office

Officials also said the district attorney’s office has formally requested assistance from the Human Trafficking Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this case, the district attorney’s office urges they call the Texas Rangers at 940-766-8100 ext. 8692.