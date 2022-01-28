WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with a local automotive dealership said a former general manager was fired from his job prior to police receiving reports of his alleged sexual assaults of female employees.

In a press release, a representative with the Patterson Auto Group said former general manager Steve Duran was terminated on November 30, 2021 and has not been associated with the dealership group since that date.

Police said they received reports detailing the alleged assaults on December 9, 2021, nine days following Duran’s termination from the company.

Duran, 40, was arrested Thursday, January 27 and is charged with four counts of sexual assault, each with a $125,000 bond, for a total of $500,000. Duran is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail.

The arrest affidavits detail four separate assaults of victims who were employees of Duran at the time of the assaults, which occurred in June, July, and August of 2021.

According to the arrest affidavits, Duran used his position as a general manager at the company to convince or require female employees to meet him at different locations, where he sexually assaulted them.

The affidavits state Duran would identify vulnerable female employees and begin complimenting them, eventually telling them how he could help them do their job better. Duran would find an excuse to meet the victims off property and sexually assault them.

According to the affidavits, Duran would later apologize to the victims and blame his behavior on being intoxicated. The victims did not immediately report the incidents out of fear of being fired.

The cause of termination was not mentioned in the statement.

The representative with the Patterson Auto Group said there will be no further statement.