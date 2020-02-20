Patterson Auto Group to donate to local organization

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Patterson Auto Group is giving back to local organizations in 2020 through its Patterson Gives Back program.

Patterson Auto Group started its Patterson Gives Back program in 2017 by donating to several local schools each year for projects that the school needed and had requested funds for.

The family-owned automotive group is doing something new in 2020.

Each month this year, Patterson will donate a portion of the proceeds of each car sold to a specific non-profit organization, with the minimum amount given being $4,000.

The organizations will be given a check for their amount during the following month.

This new angle on giving back to the community started in January, with a portion of automotive sales profits going to the Maskat Shrine Temple. A check was presented to the Maskat Shrine this week.

It is the goal of Patterson Auto Group to continue giving back to the community of Wichita Falls through the year 2020 by helping these non-profit organizations.

For more information about the Patterson Gives Back Program, please contact Marketing Director Jodi Jones: (940) 697-8309.