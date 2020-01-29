1  of  3
Patterson Auto purchases first 500 boxes of Camp Fire candy for Wounded Warriors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Texomans across the area can’t wait to get their hands on boxes of Camp Fire candy, the folks at Patterson Auto wanted to share the sweets with those who have served this country.

Patterson Auto officials bought the first 500 boxes of Camp Fire candy to send to Wounded Warriors in Oklahoma City, Dallas and San Antonio.

Cases of candy to send to the Wounded Warriors are just $90.

Boxes of Camp Fire cady are $6 each for the 10 different styles.

Folks can buy boxes at the Camp Fire office at 2414 9th Street.

