Patterson CEO statement on the passing of Harry Patterson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Patterson Auto family and members of the Texoma community remain in shock over Friday’s unexpected passing of legendary auto dealer and philanthropist Harry Patterson.

The body of the long-time fixture in the Wichita Falls business community was found in a truck off McKinney Road and Central Freeway on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have confirmed that the body was that of the 74-year old Patterson, but no other details or cause of death have been released at this time.

Aside from his many auto dealerships, Mr. Patterson is known for his community work, including numerous programs aimed at helping fellow military veterans.

Patterson Auto Group CEO Paul Tigrett released a brief statement on the passing of his long-time friend and business partner on Saturday morning:

“Words cannot express my sorrow to confirm that Harry Patterson passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 26. At this point in time, the best thing that any of us can do is to pray for the Patterson family and respect their privacy. Patterson Auto Group will not be making any comments at this time about the situation to the media. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

May God bless us all.”

Paul Tigrett, CEO Patterson Auto Group

