Patterson Honda awarded, among top auto dealers in the US

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Patterson Honda has been awarded a 2020 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews.

Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car dealers based on their PowerScore™, as well as top independent and Canadian dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain a minimum average PowerScore™ rating of 4.0 out of 5.0.

The PowerScore™ is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2019 calendar year.

“We’d like to congratulate Patterson Honda and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners,” said DealerRater General Manager, Jamie Oldershaw. “DealerRater’s extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it’s clear that Patterson Honda stands out amongst its peers.”

Patterson Honda has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide.

Online shoppers visiting Patterson Honda (www.pattersonhonda.com) will find a “2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner” badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high-quality dealership.

“The entire team at Patterson Honda is truly honored to receive the President’s Award. We strive day in and day out to give our customers the best possible experience,” said Anthony Patterson, Patterson Auto Group President.

DealerRater features nearly five million dealer reviews and has a reachable audience of more than 32 million car shoppers each month. “Our awards program was more competitive than ever this past year, with thousands of dealers across the U.S. and Canada competing to win our coveted Dealer of the Year award,” says Oldershaw. “The Consumer Satisfaction Award is one way for today’s shoppers to instantly recognize quality customer service regardless of brand or region.”