Patterson Honda hosts food drive for Humane Society and PETS

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Patterson Honda is having a food drive for the Humane Society and PETS clinic. They will be collecting pet food and supplies.

They’ve collected over 2,000 pounds of food so far! This will all be donated to PETS clinic and the Humane Society.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they are having an adoption event at the Honda dealership. Adoptions will be 50% off.

Now through November 9th, come by and drop off any pet supplies, food, toys- anything you can spare.

All the items will be used to help care for the pets until they can find a forever home.

If you can not make it by, message Patterson Honda, as they will be happy to come pick up your items!