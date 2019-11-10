Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoman’s got the chance to drive away with man’s best friend in style Saturday.

The Humane Society Of Wichita County in partnership with Patterson Honda offered 50% off of pet adoptions at the adoption event while collecting food and pet supplies for Wichita County Humane Society and P.E.T.S. Clinic.

The folks at Patterson have raised more than 2,000 lbs of food already and said the event is a way for them to give back to the community.

“We’re always asking the community to come see us and purchase vehicles, so why not give back to people as well, it’s not all about selling cars,” Patterson Honda Sales Rob Agu said.

On Monday, all donations will be split between both the P.E.T.S. Clinic and the Wichita Falls Humane Society.

While the pet adoption event was only from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Saturday, there’s plenty of time before Monday for anyone who wanst to donate dog or cat food or any pet supplies.

