Anthony Patterson resigns position as president of Patterson Auto Group

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Patterson Auto Group announced Friday Anthony Patterson has resigned his position as president of the company.

The announcement comes two days after he was arrested and charged with trafficking and indecency with a child Wednesday.

In a press release, officials with the Patterson Auto Group said Paul Tigrett, who has been with the company since its founding, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer.

The release goes on to say the change was made “to ensure the best interests of the more than 300 Patterson Auto Group employees as we move forward.”

Please find the full press release from the Patterson Family of Dealerships below:

Anthony Ryan Patterson was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of trafficking of a person and indecency with a child by exposure with bonds totaling $500,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wichita Falls Police Department began an investigation into allegations of indecency with a child by exposure in December 2017 involving two girls, ages ten and eight, both from Vernon.

During an interview with the ten-year-old victim at Patsy’s House, she told authorities that Jandreani Dashimella Bell took her to Wichita Falls on two occasions.

Bell was arrested in January and is charged with attempted trafficking of a person and two counts of trafficking of a person.

On January 27, an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office met with Bell and her attorney where she was asked to identify “Anthony” from a photo line-up, which resulted in Bell identifying Patterson as the man she had met on the online website “Backpage’ in 2017.

The arrest affidavits state that Bell described “Anthony” to be sexually aroused by blaspheming religion during their sexual encounters. Bell also reported, “Anthony” told her he was sexually attracted to children.

Patterson remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Friday, February 5 at noon.

