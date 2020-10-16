Pattersons owner buys presidential murals, invites artist to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A creative visitor was in Wichita Falls Friday, Oct. 16.

Artist Ross Rossin stopped by Crazy P’s Car Museum to show off his presidential masterpiece.

Rossin is a Bulgarian immigrant who is known for his Commanders in Chief project.

That consists of murals measuring 13×20 feet long of every commander in chief in U.S. history.

Pattersons owner, Harry Patterson came across the murals while on a history tour and decided to purchase the murals from Rossin.

Rossin said he hopes the murals show the peaceful transitions of each commader in chief throughout the years.

“Despite all of the issues that we still need to take care of, somebody made this country what it is. So when I paint large scale paintings like this, that’s my main message,” Rossin said.

The third mural consists of the 21st century ommanders in chief and will be filled in with each new commander.

Patterson said he plans to move the murals to Wichita Falls after 2021.