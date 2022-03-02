WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving the Wichita County District Clerks’ office for nearly four decades, Patti Flores said she’s ready to retire and hit the road to do some much-needed traveling.

Flores started her career in the districts clerk’s office back in 1984 right out of high school and hasn’t looked back since.

After being beat by her opponent Leslie Mannon by less than 60 votes Flores says she doesn’t plan for a recount and says she trusts the county clerk’s office.

She says leaving in December will be bittersweet.

“I’ve done every single job in this office and I’ve enjoyed it, I love this office, I love the staff and it’s been a great experience and now I’m just looking forward to retiring,” Flores said.

Flores said the amount of knowledge she gained from working in the district clerk’s office will last her a lifetime and says what she’ll miss most are the people she worked alongside for all of these years.