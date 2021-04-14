PD: Local man threatens to kill three people then himself following shooting in Lubbock

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KLBK) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of threatening to kill three people and then himself following a shooting in Lubbock on Saturday.

Bond is set at $120,000 for Bryan Hillis, 54. According to a police report provided to KLBK, Hillis and his girlfriend arrived in Lubbock from Wichita Falls on Friday and were at at a friend’s house when Hillis struck his girlfriend in the back of the head with a closed fist.

He then reportedly told his girlfriend he would kill her daughter and grandchildren before killing her in order to make sure suffer. Hillis then told his girlfriend to “give him a kiss goodbye,” according to a police report.

Hillis left the house and retrieved a gun from his vehicle before coming back. At this point, two other people were in a bedroom in the house — along with his girlfriend. The two friends were a male and a female, according to the police report.

One of the witnesses told police Hillis entered the bedroom and pointed the gun at his girlfriend and her friend and said, “I’m going to kill all y’all and then myself.” LUBBOCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Hillis fired the gun, striking the female friend in the leg, seriously injuring her. A witness told police Hillis shot at the male friend but missed.

According to the police report, the male friend knocked Hillis down and grabbed the gun from him. The male friend struck Hillis in the head with the gun several times and held him down until police arrived.

Jail and court records show Hillis has at least three arrests in Wichita County — two for assault and one for soliciting prostitution. One charge is pending. He received 90 days for assault and two days for the solicitation in which he was arrested in a sting operation.

Hillis remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday evening.