PD: Teen suspect in custody after making threat to Nocona schools

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL)—A 16-year-old is now in custody after the Nocona Police Chief said he threatened to shoot up the Nocona Middle and High School Campus.

Classes were canceled Tuesday so that law enforcement could determine exactly what was happening but they’ll be back in full swing Wednesday.

One concerned parent said she is grateful for the measures that were taken by the district, but now she is hoping for amped up security in the future.

That is something that is expected to happen.

“What it did to me was, I need to be more informed to know what measures they’re taking here,” a concerned parent said.

This concerned parent who has chosen to remain anonymous is among many scared residents in the Nocona Independent School District with many questions Tuesday morning.

“What are they training them or teaching them how to respond in a situation like this,” a concerned parent said.

The situation mentioned is an alleged threat to the Nocona High School and Middle School campus.

Superintendent David Waters said a former student made a post on Snapchat threatening to bring a gun to campus on Tuesday and that not too long after the post was made and circulated students brought it to the administration’s attention and then to law enforcement.

“The person that made the threat is a juvenile so there were some issues and they could not be detained [Monday] night so over the safety of our students we decided to cancel classes today,” Waters said. “We worked with sheriff’s office and the Nocona Police Department [Monday] night and again [Tuesday] morning to make sure we had officers all over campus [Tuesday] morning [and] our administration is still here.”

Waters said the district will be upgrading the security on campuses and safety drills will continue and he encourages students to continue to report threats or anything they find suspicious or concerning.

Police Chief Kent Holcomb said the former student has been transported to the juvenile detention center.

He is expected to have a hearing at the Montague County Courthouse that will determine the next steps to be taken and whether he needs to remain in custody for another 10 days.

Holcomb said they have him for terroristic threat and that no weapons were found.

Holcomb also said nothing from the former student’s past behavior suggests he would follow through with such a threat and that the former student has been cooperative.