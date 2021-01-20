Peaceful Cruise set for Jan. 21 to celebrate President Biden’s inauguration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate the new White House administration, a local woman is planning a cruise.

Organizer Alexis Zuniga said along with celebrating Biden, the cruise is to promote peace, love and unity in Wichita Falls; something Zuniga said the past president did not promote in the United States.

Zuniga said she was inspired by the storming of the Capitol because those people were speaking their voice and she wants to speak hers by spreading unity.

“I want y’all to come out and just celebrate what you believe in, your practices, anything like that. Just come as you are. Just come and show out the love. I want to show unity in the community,” Zuniga said.

The cruise will begin line up at 4:30 p.m. on January 21 at Memorial Stadium. Take off is at 5 p.m. Markers and posters will be supplied along with snacks and drinks. COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced.