Peaceful protest in Lawton in honor of George Floyd

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In Lawton on Sunday, a peaceful protest held in memory of George Floyd. Many protesters went to Lawton city hall to come together as a community and to remember the name: George Floyd.

“No justice! No peace! No justice! No peace! What’s his name? George Floyd! What’s his name? George Floyd! Just make sure y’all know why we here,” protesters said. These chants echoed throughout the city of Lawton as protestors gathered at city hall with a message to never forget George Floyd.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired of every time I turn on the news, it’s another black male shot down in the street like a dog,” Ward 7 city planning commissioner Paula Bowen said. “And if you’re not mad, then you need to go to the house.”

“To be truthful, I’m hurt,” a Lawton resident and Langston University student said. ” I don’t know what to do honestly. We try rage for years and years and years we still don’t know what to do. We come up with the same situations, the same scenarios. I don’t know what it is and what it is that you see but we can’t fight something that is inhumane.”

Some protesters and speakers say they have seen social injustice in the Lawton community.

“Why are we holding a rally here in Lawton where the injustice that has sparked this social unrest has not happened here? Yes, they have. Thank you,” a Lawton community activist said.

“Michael Davis. Marcel Johnson. They all got killed by the police in Lawton right here. But this where I grew up in; trying to make a change here,” Lawton resident Antwon Wells said.

“I’ve seen it against my own husband,” Lawton resident Jessica Jones said. “And I don’t like that and I wanna stand against that. I wanna say something. I don’t like it whenever I’ve seen it done to him.”

Protestors also called for others who have remained silent to support their cause.

“I’m here because it’s time for white people to stand up. It is time for white people in this community to stand up,” Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis said.

“When white people are silent in the face of injustice, it enables a continuation of systemic racism that is rampant in our society. I think it is important that we listen to the voices of those impacted by systemic racism and work alongside them to bring about change,” House of Representatives District 64 candidate Kyle Meraz said.

Some protesters say they just want peace in their community.

“I just wanna be here to stop the violence. I wanna be here to say ‘guys we can work everything out in a peaceful way. We can work everything out and do everything that we need to do without people dying,’” Lawton resident Amber Allen said.

“So it sure is important for us to come together and unify as a community. And get unified for justice. It ain’t just for George Floyd, we hear all the names. This is for everybody,” Lawton resident and business owner Tyrone Turner said.

These protesters hope the name George Floyd stays in America’s hearts and minds forever.

Speakers also encouraged protestors not to attack their own community and they also suggested that people should vote for the change they want to see.