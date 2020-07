Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Bite Squad, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Wichita Falls area.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners, but they will also offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO.