Peach Day sweetens July at Farmers Market event

by: Lauren Linville

To sweeten the month of July, Saturday is Peach Day at the Farmers Market in downtown Wichita Falls.

Peach growers are prepping for a busy Saturday morning.

From 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. you can stop by the Farmers Market and pick up fresh peaches from several local orchards.

Progress and Provisions Chef Kyle Daka will serve up free samples of a special peach treat from 9 a.m.—11 a.m.

Steve and Jan Young from the Young Family Orchard are excited because its a great year for freestone peaches.

“This is the first year in four years I believe that we have had peaches,” Steve and Jan Young said. “We’ve had weather problems. We’ve had hail, we’ve had freezes that knock out the entire crop.”

The Youngs said they have about 50 boxes of peaches ready for Saturday and with multiple growers there too, there’s plenty of peaches to go around.

