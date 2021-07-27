Pedal Your Assets, new pub bike attraction shows you Nocona like never before

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new attraction coming to Nocona and get ready to ‘Pedal Your Assets’ and officials there hope these two new pub bikes can help Nocona in many different ways.

“It lets you see part of the town that maybe you haven’t seen before,” peddler Shelbi Hoot said.

And this is not your average tour.

“We see these in other locations and it’s envious because that looks like a really cool thing, well now we got it here,” peddler Kyle Reynolds said.

Pedal Your Assets not only is a fun way to have a party, it can also be competitive.

“So we have six drivers that will be hired to participate in all of the races as well as the cruises,” Nocona Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Donna Culpepper said.

Over the course of the last year, Culpepper worked her magic to bring these pub bikes to Nocona from Buffalo, New York.

Now she hopes to conduct races between anybody and everyone, whether that’s towns, organizations or entities, all you have to do is have 10 people, sign up, and you’re in the running for the $10,000 grand prize for a non-profit.

“We’re thankful for Donna and her work because this asset, I think, is going to be very very huge in Nocona,” Nocona Chamber of Commerce President Tony Dirker said.

But if you just want to have a good time there’s plenty of opportunity for that!

“We had so many people going up the highway just waving and honking and they were just really excited about it,” peddler Robbie Weaver said.

Being able to see Nocona in a very different way, while making some local pit stops along the way.

“We did a full out race all the way to downtown Nocona and we stopped at the Red River Pizzeria,” Dirker said. “We got back on the buses and went over to the Veteran’s Center, enjoyed the comradery and laughing about this, it was just incredible the amount of fun we had on these buses.”

Pedal Your Assets while seeing more of Nocona!

For those interested in signing up for this 10-race double elimination competition, click here!