BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — State Troopers responded to a pedestrian crash earlier this week north of Bowie.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a pedestrian crash on State Highway 59, north of Bowie.

According to DPS Sergeant Juan Gutierrez, the victim was a 50-year-old man from Denton. The victim was reportedly transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries, while the vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.

A description of the vehicle was not given as DPS as little information on this hit and run.

Gutierrez said the crash is still under investigation, and DPS officials will follow up with more details as they become available.

He also urged the public to contact DPS officials with any relevant information they may have concerning the identity of the driver.

Any tips may be submitted to Gutierrez at juan.gutierrez@dps.texas.gov or by calling (940) 413-8786.