WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit-and-run accident.

According to WFPD accident investigator Sgt. Sean Sullivan, around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Allendale Road after a passerby reported finding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they did not see the victim get hit. The unidentified victim is described as a 20-year-old man. Traffic was diverted away from the scene and a portion of Southwest Parkway was closed while police investigated the incident.

