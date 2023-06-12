WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) – A woman is dead after she was struck walking near the center stripe of Business 287 in Wilbarger County Monday morning around 5:30.

Danielle Marie Perkins, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 a.m. on June 12, 2023.

A 2021 Honda Accord driven by Mia Javan Cardona, 21, of Vernon struck Perkins with her car as she was walking near the center stripe of Business HWY 287 near milepost 294, one mile east of Vernon, according to DPS officials.

A crash report said that Perkins was wearing dark clothing and the area of the road was dark and had no lighting.

Cardona was traveling east on the road when she did not see Perkins before it was too late to avoid hitting her with her car.

The report said that the driver had non-incapacitating injuries. It is unknown how the driver was going at the time of the crash but the posted speed limit is 55 miles per hour.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.