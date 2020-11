WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

The pedestrian was struck as he walked southbound on the cross-walk on 5th Street and Broad around noon Thursday.

A pickup was turning left on red from Broad onto 5th Street.

The driver of the truck didn’t see the pedestrian and hit him.

The victim was knocked to the ground but was not run over.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.