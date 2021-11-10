Pediatric Associates holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pediatric Associates, a service of Community Healthcare Center, is having an appointment-based Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5 to 18 years of age.

The vaccine clinic will be this Friday, November 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, November 13, from 7 a.m. to noon.

This pediatric vaccine clinic is open to all children ages 5 to 18, and they do not have to be a patient of Pediatric Associates to receive the vaccine.

Please call Pediatric Associates at (940) 696-1600 to schedule an appointment. Pediatric Associates is located at 4420 Kimbell Dr., Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News