Pediatric Associates holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pediatric Associates, a service of Community Healthcare Center, is having an appointment-based Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5 to 18 years of age.

The vaccine clinic will be this Friday, November 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, November 13, from 7 a.m. to noon.

This pediatric vaccine clinic is open to all children ages 5 to 18, and they do not have to be a patient of Pediatric Associates to receive the vaccine.

Please call Pediatric Associates at (940) 696-1600 to schedule an appointment. Pediatric Associates is located at 4420 Kimbell Dr., Wichita Falls.