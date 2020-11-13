Pediatric Associates to host flu shot clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The global COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting much of the United States, but that isn’t stopping the flu.

With flu season underway, Pediatric Associates is hosting a flu shot clinic for established pediatric patients by appointment.

The flu shot clinic will take place Saturday, November 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, call their office at (940) 696-1600.

Pediatric Associates will be screening all patients and guests prior to entering the building for any COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

Pediatric Associates asks you to please limit the attendance at these appointments to the patient and one parent or guardian.

Masks must be worn by patients and their guest ages 2 and older, and the mask must cover the nose and mouth.

