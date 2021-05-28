People gear up for Memorial Day weekend despite rising flood levels, rainy weather

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve got plans to head out to Lake Amon G. Carter for the weekend, visitors are being encouraged to use extra caution with water levels approaching their peak.

Flooding of some low-lying areas was already occurring but for the most part, camping grounds were in the process of filling up with people.

Jimmy Muslinger says he and his family are heading out to the lake again this year and are ready to put up with a little rain.

“I hope the weather forecast is being kind of dreary but we are hoping and praying for good weather this weekend. It would be real nice,” said Muslinger.

Especially when you compare it to the flood damage caused to his RV last Memorial Day weekend.

“Actually about three o’clock in the morning on May 23, we woke up with water coming into to our camper. So us and two other couples lost their camper last Memorial Day. Definitely not wanting that this year. We are wanting a lot better weather and a lot more fun experience on the lake,” Muslinger said.

When the lake approaches flood levels, the blue docks at Selma Lake are impacted.

Which is why Muslinger says he hops on a boat this weekend he is going to take extra precaution.

“It may affect them but just got to remember for us boaters out there on the water. Just be cautious of other people out at the docks with the boats with the water so high. Try to keep your wakes down. Hey, when you are out the water have some fun but when your close to the water try to keep the wakes down.”

But as campers made their way into the docks this afternoon, it’s clear that many are willing to put up with a little inconvenience this holiday weekend.

“We’ve been coming out here probably the past seven years camping. Me, the kids, my parents, my brothers we come get set up out here every year,” Shayla Crawford said.

Determined to not let storm clouds spoil and opportunity to get out of the house. Especially this year.