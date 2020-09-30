People living in Wilbarger Co. now required to wear masks in public

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX KJTL) — People in Wilbarger County are now required to wear masks in public after the county’s COVID-19 positive case number surpassed the amount allowed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Some counties in the state of Texas have not had to comply with the governor’s orders to wear a mask in public due to having fewer than 20 active COVID 19 cases.

“We were aware that our numbers have been climbing and, as you know, our county was exempt from those masking orders because we had under 20 active cases. Last week we exceeded those cases,” Vernon City Manager Marty Mangum said. “Friday judge Tyra issued a statement we were no longer exempt from those orders.”

Mangum said even though some may not like to mask up, it is important to remember it is about protecting the people around you.

“If you’re at a businesses, and the business owner wants you masked-up, and you refuse, law enforcement will go and make sure you mask up or you leave that business,” Mangum said. “You can be fined up to 2 hundred and 50 dollars. Will we be going around looking for people not wearing a mask? Probably not.”

Jeff Byrd, superintendent for Vernon ISD, said since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been having meetings with city officials as well as medical officials to ensure the safety of the students.

“We have been very diligent with our staff and students to wear a mask at all times. We haven’t had any major issues with that,” Byrd said. “If any student can’t wear a mask and we have documented illness with nurse, we will still ask that they wear a face shield.”

For now, city and county officials, as well as medical and school officials, will keep working keeping the community safe.