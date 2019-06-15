People pack Friendship Park for Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration

In Burkburnett, the Juneteenth celebration started continued Saturday morning and is still going strong.

At Friendship Park there were a lot of vendors food trucks along with pony rides and rides on a vintage fire truck and plenty of activities for kids. There has not been a Juneteenth celebration since the mid-1980s, and Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration co-chair Pamela Locklin said this one was especially exciting because it is all inclusive, it is a celebration for everyone in the area.

“It’s a time to recognize our history,” Locklin said. “We don’t know where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve been. It’s important to know how things happened, how things occurred so we can prepare for the future.”

The activities are still going on until about 8 or 9 p.m. Saturday night, and there will be a gospel extravaganza so people can still have time to be part of the celebration.