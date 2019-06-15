People pack Friendship Park for Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In Burkburnett, the Juneteenth celebration started continued Saturday morning and is still going strong.

At Friendship Park there were a lot of vendors food trucks along with pony rides and rides on a vintage fire truck and plenty of activities for kids. There has not been a Juneteenth celebration since the mid-1980s, and Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration co-chair Pamela Locklin said this one was especially exciting because it is all inclusive, it is a celebration for everyone in the area.

“It’s a time to recognize our history,” Locklin said. “We don’t know where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve been. It’s important to know how things happened, how things occurred so we can prepare for the future.”

The activities are still going on until about 8 or 9 p.m. Saturday night, and there will be a gospel extravaganza so people can still have time to be part of the celebration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News